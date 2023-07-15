Nobody cares about your blog.

July 15, 2023

I started writing on my blog some years ago, and since then I’ve had a lot of reasons to stop writing. Here’s a list of why nobody cares about your blog

Your blog is not original. There are hundreds of blogs out there, what makes you think yours is different? You’re just probably repeating things you’ve read in another place.

You’re not an expert in your field, otherwise you wouldn’t be publishing in a blog, but writing papers and giving interviews.

You are only showing the world how stupid you are. If what you say is not better than silence, you better shut up.

If someone, at some point, cares about your blog will be only to criticize it. Your work is trash, and exposing it will make people notice you’re trash as well.

But all of these things are not a problem, because you shouldn’t care even a little bit about what other think. Here are my reasons about why you should care about your blog

You can use it as notes to your future self. After some years you’ll have a nice journal of how you have evolved over the years. Rereading your old texts is like communicating with your past self.

To release ideas that you have in your head and that you need to get out. Even if nobody else cares about them, writing them down can be a cathartic process.

To learn to write and express complex ideas. The best way to learn is to teach (even if nobody is reading you). As Paul Graham says , writing about something, even something you know well, usually shows you that you didn’t know it as well as you thought.

, writing about something, even something you know well, usually shows you that you didn’t know it as well as you thought. Even if the ideas you’re sharing with the world aren’t original you can enrich them with your personal view. As Bill Thurson said all of us have clear understanding of a few things and murky concepts of many more. There is no way to run out of ideas in need of clarification.

all of us have clear understanding of a few things and murky concepts of many more. There is no way to run out of ideas in need of clarification. If you have lost time solving a superspecific problem then you need to write about it, it can happen that you end up being someone hero some day. It can also happen that you’ll have the same problem again and then you’ll be your own hero.

It’s cool to maintain a blog, even it’s only from the technical perspective. The feeling of complete ownership over something is really fulfilling, even if it’s just some bytes on a remote server in this ethereal world.

You can say whatever the fuck you want. It’s your blog, you don’t need to follow any rules. I just cursed and you can’t do nothing about it, because this is my blog and I do what I want. This will give you a sense of freedom that’s really cool imho.

PS. I was just about to publish this post, and then I started to think “why should I publish this text? Who is going to waste their time to read this crap?”, but you know what? I just don’t care what you think, here’s my post and you can do nothing about it :)